Image copyright Google Image caption The 39-year-old man is believed to be known to the victim

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman.

The victim was found unconscious at a property in Burleigh Close, Willenhall, in Walsall, at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

The 46-year-old was taken to hospital where she died on Wednesday morning.

A 39-year-old man, who is believed to be known to the woman, remains in police custody, and anyone with information is asked to contact the force.