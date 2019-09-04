Image copyright Google Image caption Anthony Satterthwaite was hit in Eastcote Lane, Solihull

A man has been charged over the death of a cyclist who was hit by a sports car in Solihull.

Anthony Satterthwaite, 51, was struck by a Porsche Boxter, which was travelling in the opposite direction, in Eastcote Lane on 22 December.

David McSkimming, of Gainsborough Crescent, Solihull, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, West Midlands Police said

The 52-year-old is due before Birmingham magistrates on Thursday.