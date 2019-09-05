Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Martynas Okmanas was convicted of attempted murder

Police have said they still do not know why a gunman shot a mother-of-two in the family home.

Martynas Okmanas, 29, opened fire on the woman in her living room in Solihull, Birmingham, in December 2018.

Okmanas, of Studfall Avenue, Corby, was sentenced to 28 years in jail for attempted murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Police said they believed this was "a targeted attack" but had not found any link between Okmanas and his victim.

Okmanas had "calmly walked in through the front door" in Dovehouse Lane after watching the woman's husband leave on the school run, West Midlands Police said.

Suspecting a robbery, the woman, 51, threw a Rolex watch towards the man, but without talking he opened fire.

One bullet went through the woman's shoulder and another damaged her hand, although it is suspected the gun jammed.

The woman fled to a neighbour's house and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Okmanas, a Lithuanian national, ran off to a waiting BMW and police used CCTV and ANPR to track the 3 Series on a path to Northamptonshire.

He was traced to an address in Stratford Road, Birmingham, on 22 February where he was arrested from the roof above a shop.

The force said nothing was stolen from the victim's house.

Det Insp Kat Sibley said: "We have some hypothesis for what was behind the attack but nothing concrete - and there are no links between Okmanas and the victim as far as we know."

She said police would "revisit the investigation".

Okmanas was given 28 years' imprisonment and an extended licence of five years at Birmingham Crown Court.

He was also given concurrent sentences of seven years for possession of a firearm and seven years for possession of ammunition.

