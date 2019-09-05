Image copyright Google Image caption Karen Dacre, 46, was found injured at a property in Burleigh Close

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman has been released on bail.

Karen Dacre, 46, was found injured at a property in Burleigh Close, Willenhall, Walsall, on Tuesday. She was taken to hospital but later died.

The 39-year-old man was released on police bail while inquiries continue.

Police said a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive, and further investigations would be carried out to establish the cause of death.

West Midlands Police has urged anyone with information to come forward.

