West Midlands Police say the arrested man has been released on bail while inquiries continue

A man has been arrested in connection with an attack in which a hazardous substance was thrown from a van, leaving two men with serious burns.

West Midlands Police said it happened on Sunday on Wollaston Road, Stourbridge, near to the traffic lights on Audnam Road and Brettell Lane where the victims were waiting in traffic.

They were taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

The arrested man, aged 34 and suspected of assault, has been bailed.

Police said the injured pair drove off in a bid to escape but crashed nearby due to their injuries.

Det Sgt Lee Bailey appealed for witnesses and said: "This was a shocking attack and we want to reassure the public we are doing all we can as our investigation continues."

The nature of the hazardous substance has not been revealed by police.

