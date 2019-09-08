Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Thieves removed engine parts, the interior and doors

A luxury car almost completely stripped of its parts has been found by police in a Birmingham street.

Officers were responding to a 999 call about a possible stolen car in the Kingshurst area and found the vehicle missing its engine, doors and interior.

Chelmsley Wood Police tweeted: "It was a Range Rover Sport four days ago when it was stolen in Newtown and stripped for parts."

One person has been arrested for theft of motor vehicle, they added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.