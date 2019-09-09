Image copyright Google maps Image caption The police officer was struck after flagging down a BMW, police said

A man has been charged after a police officer was hit by a car.

The West Midlands Police officer had minor injuries after being struck by a BMW he had flagged down in Wolverhampton city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

Joshua Arnold, 22, is charged with dangerous driving and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Arnold, of Dick Sheppard Avenue in Tipton, will appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court later.

He is also charged with possession of cannabis, West Midlands Police said.

