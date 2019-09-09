Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was targeted on Petersfield Road, Hall Green, Birmingham, in February

A teenager has been detained for the manslaughter of a woman who died 11 days after he mugged her.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, tried to grab the woman's handbag in Hall Green, Birmingham, on 5 February.

His 73-year-old victim dislocated her shoulder during the attack and was taken to hospital where she died.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to serve six-and-a-half years in a young offenders institution.

In addition to manslaughter, the teenager - who made off from the attack empty handed - had been found guilty of attempted robbery, along with an unrelated robbery charge linked to an attack on a 57-year-old woman whose bag he stole on the same day.

West Midlands Police said he was believed to have been "part of a wider team and was driven to parts of Birmingham to find vulnerable targets".

Det Sgt Simon Hanlon said: "A young boy has become embroiled in crime and has the death of an innocent pensioner on his conscience while a family continue to grieve a lost loved one."

In February, police charged a second suspect - 21-year-old Marius Lucian - but the case against him was dropped.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.