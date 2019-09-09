Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mubashar Hussain ran over the officer as he fled the scene in Moseley, Birmingham, in the police car

A car thief has admitted seriously injuring a police officer who he ran over with his own police car.

PC Gareth Phillips suffered potentially life-changing injuries when he was punched to the ground and hit by his car in Moseley, Birmingham, last month.

The traffic officer was attacked stopping Mubashar Hussain, 29, who had stolen a Range Rover Evoque.

Hussain admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on 15 October.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption PC Gareth Phillips has been "absolutely overwhelmed by messages of support", West Midlands Police said

Hussain, of no fixed address, faced a total of 12 charges when he appeared via videolink at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.

Mr Phillips, 42, had gone to reports of a stolen car in Moorcroft Road at about 16:45 BST on 10 August and found Hussain in the driver's seat and his co-defendant Ahsan Ghafoor in the passenger seat.

Hussain fought back as the PC and other officers tried to arrest him.

Hussain was Tasered but managed to break free and got into Mr Phillips' BMW police car which was parked behind the stolen car and drove at the officer.

Image copyright @imjustbrum/PA Image caption Hussain was arrested in Sparkbrook, about a mile away from the attack in Moseley

Hussain, who was already banned from driving, fled the scene, driving over the PC.

He abandoned the vehicle a short time later in the Sparkbrook area and arrested. He was originally charged with attempted murder.

Mr Phillips underwent two operations within hours of the attack and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Prosecutor Andrew Smith QC told the court updated medical evidence about Pc Phillips' injuries would be presented at the next hearing.

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption PC Gareth Phillips had been called along with other officers to the stolen Range Rover in Moorcroft Road, Moseley

Hussain admitted causing grievous bodily harm, two counts of vehicle theft, dangerous driving, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of assault, assaulting an emergency worker, aggravated vehicle-taking, and two charges of having no insurance.

His co-defendant Ghafoor, 24, also of no fixed address, admitted two counts of car theft and was also remanded in custody.

Ghafoor also admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

Paul Farrow, of the CPS, said: "This was a sickening offence where Hussain's only thought was to ensure his escape, whatever the cost.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ahsan Ghafoor was also remanded in custody for sentencing next month

"Our thoughts are with PC Phillips as he embarks upon a long road to what is hoped will be a full recovery, although this remains uncertain."

West Midlands Police said Mr Phillips had now moved from the intensive care unit on to a general ward, was "comfortable and in good spirits".

A spokesperson said: "He and his family have been absolutely overwhelmed by messages of support and they have asked that their heartfelt thanks be passed on to everyone who has been in touch."

Hussain pleaded not guilty to a further count of assault with intent to resist arrest, which will not be proceeded with.

