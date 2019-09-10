Image copyright PA Image caption The GoFundMe page was set up by Shakeel Afsar, who has co-ordinated the protests outside Anderton Park

A crowdfunding page launched by protesters opposed to LGBT relationships lessons has been removed.

Campaigners had been trying to raise money to fight an injunction preventing them from gathering outside a Birmingham primary school.

GoFundMe said the page violated its terms of service.

Protester Shakeel Afsar said accusations of homophobia were "false" and "a real defamation of my character".

The page was set amid efforts to challenge a High Court injunction secured by Birmingham City Council which imposed an exclusion zone around Anderton Park Primary School.

Before it was deleted it had raised £9,500, the Guardian reports.

Image caption Birmingham City Council secured an injunction in May to stop protests outside Anderton Park School

A High Court hearing is scheduled for October to decide whether protests can resume outside the school gates.

Demonstrators initially gathered outside Parkfield Community School in the city, saying the school's 'No Outsiders' programme - which teaches about different types of relationships and families including LGBT ones - contradicted Islam and pupils were "too young" to learn about it.

Image caption Protests in Birmingham began in January against Andrew Moffat's 'No Outsiders' programme at Parkfield Community School

Protests later sprung up at Anderton Park, coordinated by Mr Afsar.

Humanists UK, which alerted GoFundMe, said the group was "delighted GoFundMe has removed the page".

Mr Afsar said he did not believe the removal would deter protesters, and said most of the donations had "come from elsewhere".

He told the BBC protests would resume outside the injunction's exclusion zone on Friday.

