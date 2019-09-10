Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Malik Hussain died from two stab wounds after being attacked on Baker Street on 12 July

A man has denied murder over a fatal stabbing in Birmingham.

Malik Hussain, 35, was found with serious injuries in Baker Street, Sparkhill, at about 23:20 BST on 12 July and confirmed dead at the scene.

Haseeb Mirza, 25, of St Benedicts Road, Small Heath, also denied possession of a bladed article in a public place when he appeared at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.

He is due to face trial at the same court on 27 January 2020.

