Image copyright SNAPPERSK Image caption Kyrone Vaghji was found unconscious in a caravan before his death on 22 August

The cause of death of a 10-year-old boy who was found in a caravan in Birmingham is yet to be established, a coroner said.

The boy, named at the city's coroner's court as Kyrone Vaghji, was found by emergency services at Blossomville Way, Acocks Green, on 22 August.

He was pronounced dead at Birmingham Heartlands Hospital shortly after.

The inquest was suspended until the conclusion of an ongoing police investigation into the boy's death.

West Midlands Police previously said it was called to reports of a child unconscious but "nothing could be done to save him".

The force said it understood Kyrone had "some underlying health issues" and had been admitted to hospital shortly before his death.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, however, and police said more tests would be required.

The boy's mother was arrested on suspicion of child neglect but was later released on police bail while investigations continued.

