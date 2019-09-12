Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Duane Thomas was jailed in April

The actions of officers were reasonable when police shot a man who fled a house with a loaded gun, an investigation has concluded.

West Midlands Police officers raided Duane Thomas's home in Shepherds Gardens, Edgbaston, Birmingham, in October 2018.

In April this year, the 30-year-old was jailed for six years and four months.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded the use of force was proportionate.

Thomas was taken to hospital after being shot in the arm by a firearms officer at the back of a flat early on 2 October, the IOPC said.

He ran out into the back garden and appeared at the top of a low fence, it stated.

The watchdog said the officer who fired the shot was outside the garden covering the back of the property and he stated he discharged his weapon because "he believed the man was holding a handgun and about to use it".

Officers provided first aid until an ambulance arrived, the IOPC said.

Regional director Derrick Campbell said its investigation examined actions of all police involved and it found they acted "in line with policy and procedure".

He said: "The officer who fired the shot was experienced and appropriately trained in the use of firearms.

"We considered the operational planning and the way the situation unfolded, and we concluded that the use of force was reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances."

Thomas admitted illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The force has deployed a firearm four times since 2017.

