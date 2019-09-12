Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Cavendish Road

A pedestrian has been killed by a hit-and-run driver in Walsall.

The 52-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Cavendish Road, Beechdale, at about 13:00 BST.

A grey Peugeot 206 was recovered nearby and has been sent for forensic tests.

West Midlands Police said the hunt for the driver was already well under way. Officers are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Ambulance staff administered specialist trauma care but sadly it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene."

The Peugeot was found in nearby Gurney Road, police said.

