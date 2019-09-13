Image copyright Family Handout Image caption A post-mortem examination found James Teer died from a gun-shot wound

Two more people have been charged with the murder of a man who was killed in a drive-by shooting near his home.

James Teer, 20, died at the scene on Goosemoor Lane in Erdington, Birmingham, on 8 August.

Lauren Malin, 20, and Kiri Jolliffe, 21, were arrested at separate addresses in Coventry on Wednesday.

Two men previously charged with Mr Teer's murder will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

Det Insp Scott Griffiths, from West Midlands Police, said charging Ms Malin, of Community Close, and and Ms Jolliffe, of William Bree Road was a "significant step in our inquiries".

Ty Blake, 18, of Shustoke Road, Shard End, and 19-year-old Sharn Miles, of Gown Road in Alum Rock, are also charged with murder.

