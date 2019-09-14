Image copyright PA Media Image caption Many of those at the two-day festival have adopted the period fashion of the show

Thousands of Peaky Blinders fans have gathered for a festival dedicated to the hit BBC drama.

It includes music and about 200 actors recreating scenes in the streets and factories of Digbeth, Birmingham.

Liam Gallagher, who will headline later, tweeted "look sharp The Gallaghers are on their way to drink and have fun with the Shelbys".

The show's creator, Steven Knight, said the two-day event included a "mind-blowing" Peaky Blinders ballet.

He said of the production by the Rambert company: "The outfits and the costumes and the dance and the music are just beautiful."

Image copyright Chris Tyler Image caption Part of the Digbeth area of Birmingham has been transformed for the festival

Image copyright Tom Jesson Image caption Tom Jesson and Stephanie Jackson were among the many getting dressed up for the festival

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival was "not going to be like a normal festival - it's going to be more than that," Mr Knight said ahead of the event.

Image caption Cap vendors are among those selling a slice of Peaky Blinders' style at the event

The crime drama follows the fortunes of the Shelby family, starring Cillian Murphy as leader Tommy Shelby.

The story is loosely based on a real Birmingham gang who hid blades in the peaks of their caps.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby, and his screen wife Kate Phillips were among guest stars

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Actor Sam Neill who played Chief Inspector Campbell in the drama, also appeared

The line-up for the five music stages includes Primal Scream and Anna Calvi, who scored the drama's fifth and latest series.

A Peaky Blinders-themed event last year, which was not approved by the makers of the show, reportedly left some fans unhappy.

Image copyright PA Wire Image caption Fans wore 1920s clothes to emulate their favourite characters

Mr Knight previously said he wanted to put together a festival "sanctioned by us" but did not want to comment on anybody else's attempt.

