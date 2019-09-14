Birmingham & Black Country

Thousands of Peaky Blinders fans at Digbeth festival

  • 14 September 2019
Crowds at Peaky Blinders festival Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Many of those at the two-day festival have adopted the period fashion of the show

Thousands of Peaky Blinders fans have gathered for a festival dedicated to the hit BBC drama.

It includes music and about 200 actors recreating scenes in the streets and factories of Digbeth, Birmingham.

Liam Gallagher, who will headline later, tweeted "look sharp The Gallaghers are on their way to drink and have fun with the Shelbys".

The show's creator, Steven Knight, said the two-day event included a "mind-blowing" Peaky Blinders ballet.

He said of the production by the Rambert company: "The outfits and the costumes and the dance and the music are just beautiful."

The festival site Image copyright Chris Tyler
Image caption Part of the Digbeth area of Birmingham has been transformed for the festival
Tom Jesson and Stephanie Jackson Image copyright Tom Jesson
Image caption Tom Jesson and Stephanie Jackson were among the many getting dressed up for the festival

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival was "not going to be like a normal festival - it's going to be more than that," Mr Knight said ahead of the event.

Cap sellers
Image caption Cap vendors are among those selling a slice of Peaky Blinders' style at the event

The crime drama follows the fortunes of the Shelby family, starring Cillian Murphy as leader Tommy Shelby.

The story is loosely based on a real Birmingham gang who hid blades in the peaks of their caps.

Actors Paul Anderson and Kate Phil Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Paul Anderson, who plays Arthur Shelby, and his screen wife Kate Phillips were among guest stars
Actor Sam Neill Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Actor Sam Neill who played Chief Inspector Campbell in the drama, also appeared

The line-up for the five music stages includes Primal Scream and Anna Calvi, who scored the drama's fifth and latest series.

A Peaky Blinders-themed event last year, which was not approved by the makers of the show, reportedly left some fans unhappy.

Fans at the Peaky Blinders festival Image copyright PA Wire
Image caption Fans wore 1920s clothes to emulate their favourite characters
People at the Peaky Blinders festival Image copyright PA Media
Fan at Peaky Blinders event Image copyright PA Media

Mr Knight previously said he wanted to put together a festival "sanctioned by us" but did not want to comment on anybody else's attempt.

