Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarah Handley died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries

A man has admitted causing the death of a woman in a car crash following a police pursuit.

Sarah Handley, 28, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which was in a crash with another car in Birmingham in August shortly after being pursued by police.

Adrian Paskin, 34, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to dangerous driving and causing death by dangerous.

Paskin, of no fixed address, will be sentenced at the same court on 7 October.

Ms Handley, from West Bromwich, was taken to hospital after the crash where she later died.

'Loved mother'

Three people in the other car, a Volkswagen Golf, sustained minor injuries in the collision in Crocketts Road, Handsworth, at 21:42 BST on 18 August.

Ms Handley was described by her family as a "loved mother, daughter, sister and aunty".

West Midlands Police said at the time that it had informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is normal procedure in a collision where a police vehicle is involved.

Paskin also admitted having no insurance.

