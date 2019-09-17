Image copyright Google Image caption Kulvinder Kaur was pronounced dead at the scene on Cavendish Road

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a car.

Kulvinder Kaur, 52, died after she was hit by a Peugeot 206 on Cavendish Road in Beechdale, Walsall, on 12 September.

Lewis Jukes, 20, has also been charged with a number of other motoring offences including failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court later.

Mr Jukes, from High Street in Brownhills, Walsall, has also been charged with stealing a Vauxhall Astra from the Wolverhampton area earlier this month as well as driving while disqualified, failing to report a collision and driving without insurance, West Midlands Police said.

