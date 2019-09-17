Image caption Aleesha Verma, who had a second operation which gave her a permanent ileostomy in 2016, shows on social media how traditional dress can still be worn

A woman who was fitted with a stoma bag in her teens is hoping to "break the taboo" of bowel disease in South Asian communities.

Aleesha Verma, 23, said she had experienced a "lack of awareness" and told to take "turmeric and water" or to pray to cure ulcerative colitis.

Ms Verma has backed an art project which aims to increase knowledge about inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Living in Silence uses art to tell the "hidden stories" of South Asian women.

The project has opened at Wolverhampton University and the city's New Cross Hospital.

It is based on interviews with South Asian women attending hospital appointments.

Satvinder Purewal, a psychology lecturer at the university, said the rate of IBD was rising among British South Asians, but it remained an "uncommon" disease.

"There isn't a term for IBD in South Asian languages," she said.

Dr Purewal said researchers found a "significant lack of understanding" about IBD and a "fear of being stigmatised" meant people did not want to talk about their illness.

Ms Verma said her family was supportive, but she had received "harsh comments" in social situations.

"I've been told 'how are we going to get you married' and been told 'you're the ill one' or 'the one with the bag' as if I was defined only by this," she said.

Ms Verma developed symptoms which included "excruciating stomach pains" and rectal bleeding, aged 17.

She was expecting to go out with friends on New Year's Eve in 2014, but instead was admitted to hospital for emergency surgery with symptoms, including a swollen, hot abdomen.

She said she was in a "dark place" after being fitted with a stoma bag aged 18 but was now thankful for a second chance.

"I soon realised I didn't want to be sitting here and crying and feeling sorry for myself," she said.

"My bag saved my life and so I needed to do something with it."

After taking a year off to recover, she gained a degree in social care and health studies and works on a maternity ward.

She also volunteers at New Cross and speaks to patients about living with a stoma bag.

