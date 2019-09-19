Image copyright Family handout Image caption Steven Day died on 16 July last year

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a hit-and-run.

Steven Day, 46, suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a Volkswagen Golf in Warwick Road, Olton, Solihull. He died at the scene on 16 July 2018.

David Humfrey, 39, of Lower Moor, Bournville, has appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court charged with murder.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

"This is a significant step forward in this long-running investigation," said Det Insp Stuart Mobberley, from the force's homicide team.

"However, inquiries continue and we are still keen to speak to anyone who may have information which can assist us."

Mr Day's family said he was "very much loved", following his tragic death.

Image copyright @snappersk Image caption Warwick Road was closed between Old Warwick Road and Richmond Road following the crash

