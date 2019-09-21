Image copyright Google

A man has been charged after a street attack in Birmingham which left another man in a critical condition.

Police said a 23-year-old man was attacked after a row broke out with occupants of a passing car in Alcester Road South, Maypole, on Thursday.

Jamie Taylor, 21 of Tidworth Croft, Kings Heath, is charged with wounding with intent and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

A 22-year-old man who was arrested has been released without charge.

