A murder probe has been launched after a man was assaulted during a row with the occupants of a passing car.

The 23-year-old was attacked on Alcester Road South, Maypole, Birmingham, at about 16.40 BST on Thursday. He died in hospital on Sunday.

Jamie Taylor, 21, of Tidworth Croft, Kings Heath, was charged with wounding before the victim died.

West Midlands Police said that charge would be reviewed "in due course."

It is believed two people were involved in the assault and inquiries are ongoing, police said.

Relatives of the victim, who has not yet been named, are being supported by specially-trained officers.

A 22-year-old man, who was arrested over the same incident, has been released without charge.

