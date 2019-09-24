Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Suzanna Bull, a university of Birmingham graduate, worked at the city's Children's Hospital

A hospital doctor was killed when a lorry driver failed to see her bicycle because of objects "cluttered" on his dashboard, a court has heard.

Dr Suzanna Bull, 32, from Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire, died in a crash in Birmingham in 2017.

Robert Bradbury, 50, of Cambridge Way, Acocks Green, had a "restricted" view from his windscreen, prosecutors said.

Mr Bradbury denies causing death by dangerous driving and a charge of causing death by careless driving.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court heard Dr Bull died from "catastrophic" injuries at the scene.

Opening the case against Mr Bradbury, prosecutor Michael Duck QC said the haulier had overtaken Dr Bull, who was out cycling with her brother, around 30 seconds before the crash on 9 October.

Mr Duck told the court a tray table, sat-nav, fan, ornaments and other items had been placed on the centre of the 32-tonne truck's dashboard.

Image copyright Jacob King/PA wire Image caption Robert Bradbury arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Dr Bull, who worked at the city's Children's Hospital, had been in a designated cycle lane and was up to three-and-a-half metres in front of the lorry before it struck her, he said.

The court heard the defendant had pulled up behind a van at a red light at the junction of Pershore Road and Priory Road and failed to see Dr Bull, who was "dragged under the lorry" as it turned left.

Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Prosecutor Michael Duck QC alleged Mr Bradbury had created a "hazard" with items placed on his dashboard

"In this case the prosecution say Mr Bradbury had placed items in his vehicle which created this problem - they restricted the view that he had from the front windscreen," said Mr Duck.

"They were deemed by the inspector a day after the incident to render the vehicle just not roadworthy and too dangerous to drive," he added.

The trial continues.

