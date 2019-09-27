Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Amari Tulloch, Delero Walters and Demille Innis were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court

Three men have been sentenced for a "horrific" and "unprovoked" attack in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Prosecutors said Abdullah Muhammad was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" when he was attacked in Sara Park, Small Heath, on 20 February.

Demille Innis, 20, admitted murder and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years and six months.

Amari Tulloch and Delero Walters were found guilty of manslaughter.

Tulloch, 20, of Stratford Road, Sparkhill, and Walters, 18, of Florence Road, Handsworth, were each also convicted of two counts of robbery.

Tulloch received a 23-year detainment in a young offender institution, while Walters was handed a 21-year prison sentence following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Innis, of Pugh Crescent, Walsall, also admitted possession of an offensive weapon.

Abdullah Muhammad died at the scene

Mr Muhammad had been taking a walk before attending prayers at a nearby mosque when he was attacked.

Sentencing the three men, Judge Mark Wall QC said they were "hunting in a pack that night" and showed a "scant regard for life".

A victim impact statement by Mr Muhammad's father was read out in court.

"The worst day of my life was the day I had to wash, prepare and then bury my son," it said.

The court heard how the victim's family had moved to the UK from Belgium in 2010.

After what happened, they no longer want to stay in the UK, prosecutor Michael Duck QC said.

Following sentencing, Supt Edward Foster, of West Midlands Police, said: "This was a horrific, unprovoked attack...resulting in a teenager tragically losing his life, all seemingly for a mobile phone."

Abdullah was one of three teens killed by knives within 12 days in the city earlier this year.

