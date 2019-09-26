Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Jess Phillips told BBC News her staff had to be locked in her constituency office

A man has been arrested for allegedly verbally abusing staff at MP Jess Phillips' constituency office.

The MP said her staff had to be locked inside the office in Birmingham while a man reportedly shouted "fascist" at them while hitting doors and windows.

West Midlands Police said they were called to a disturbance in Acocks Green at about 14:30 BST.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of cannabis.

He has been taken into police custody and will be questioned in due course, the force said.

The Birmingham Yardley MP told BBC News she had since spoken to her team to check they were OK.

