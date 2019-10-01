Image copyright Google Image caption Anthony Satterthwaite was hit on Eastcote Lane, Solihull, in December 2018

A man has denied causing death by dangerous driving in connection with a cyclist who was killed by a car in Solihull.

Anthony Satterthwaite, 51, was struck on Eastcote Lane on 22 December last year.

David McSkimming, of Gainsborough Crescent, Solihull, entered a not guilty plea to the charge at Birmingham Crown Court.

The 52-year-old is set to face trial at the same court on 27 April 2020.

