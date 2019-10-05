Image copyright Walsall Against Single Use Plastic Image caption Bhasha Mukherjee was helped by the St John Ambulance and paediatrician Prof Rashid Gatrad

The reigning Miss England helped resuscitate a woman who collapsed a charity football match.

Bhasha Mukherjee, who recently qualified as a junior doctor, was attending the game in Walsall earlier this week when the woman fell ill.

She said she gave the woman oxygen, monitored her pulse, and cared for her until paramedics arrived to take her to hospital.

Dr Mukherjee, from Derby, said caring for the woman was a "team effort".

Crowned Miss England in August, she said she had been invited to Rushall Olympic Football Club on 1 October by consultant paediatrician Prof Rashid Gatrad and his charity, Walsall Against Single Use Plastic.

"I was going around the stalls when I got approached by one of the organisers who said they needed me on a professional basis," she said.

"I thought maybe they needed me to announce something, but she said, 'No, there's a medical emergency.'"

Image copyright Bhasha Mukerjee Image caption Bhasha Mukherjee had been invited to the event by paediatrician Prof Rashid Gatrad

When they arrived, she said the woman was very pale and had a weak pulse.

Dr Mukherjee, who works at a hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire, said: "I took my crown off, got my sash off and got down on my hands and knees -the dress I was in was not really appropriate for CPR."

Along with Prof Gatrad and St John Ambulance workers, Dr Mukherjee gave the woman oxygen and they tried to work out what caused her to collapse.

She began to regain consciousness by the time paramedics arrived to take her to Manor Hospital, Dr Mukherjee added.

"I felt relieved to have some first aiders and a senior doctor at the scene as saving a life is never a one man job and always a team effort," she said.

