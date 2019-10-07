Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Robert Morrison died six days after he was injured at his Birmingham home

Two men have been charged with murder after a 69-year-old man died almost a week after he was hurt during a robbery.

Robert Morrison was injured at his home in Grove Road, Kings Heath, Birmingham on 10 December 2018.

The wheelchair user died in hospital from pneumonia six days later.

Ian Knowles and Ismaila Mohamed were previously charged with robbery and now face murder charges over Mr Morrison's death.

Mr Knowles, 18, of Waterloo Road in Smethwick, and Mr Mohamed, 19, of Geraldine Road in Hay Mills, also face an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The pair are due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

