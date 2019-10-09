Image copyright Family handout Image caption Suzanna Bull died on Pershore Road in October 2017

A lorry driver has been convicted of causing the death of a cyclist after his cluttered dashboard obstructed his view in a fatal collision.

Dr Suzanna Bull, 32, suffered "catastrophic" injuries as she was hit on Pershore Road, Birmingham, in 2017.

Robert Bradbury, 50, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving, after a trial.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a death by dangerous driving charge. Prosecutors will decide on a retrial.

Bradbury, of Cambridge Way, Acocks Green, had denied the charges.

Prosecutors at Birmingham Crown Court said a tray table, sat-nav, fan, ornaments and other items had been placed on the centre of the 32-tonne truck's dashboard.

Dr Bull, who was from Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire, and worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital, was in a designated cycle lane when she was struck on 9 October, 2017.

The defendant failed to see her and she was "dragged under the lorry" as it turned left, the court heard.

Prosecutors will decide whether to seek a retrial over the death by dangerous driving charge by 28 October.

