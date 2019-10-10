Image caption The shooting in the New Hope Road area is the second in Smethwick in 24 hours

Shots have been fired from a car in Smethwick for the second time in 24 hours, police say.

Up to three shots were heard in the New Hope Road area during the incident at about 21:30 BST in which a car's windows were damaged.

There were no reported injuries after the shooting, according to the West Midlands force.

On Tuesday at about 21:00, a 21-year-old man was left with a serious eye injury following a drive-by shooting.

It happened on Mallin Street, Smethwick.

Police said it was too early to link the shootings, but Tuesday's would form part of the investigation into the second.

Image caption Wednesday's shooting comes after another on Mallin Street, where a 21-year-old was injured

The scene of Wednesday's shooting is about two-and-a-half miles away from Mallin Street, where, police said, shots were fired at a man walking down the road from a "large, dark-coloured, 4x4-type car" which then drove away.

