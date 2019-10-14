An 89-year-old man was threatened with a brick at his home during a spate of Black Country break-ins in which an elderly woman also suffered a suspected heart attack.

Another man was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance, police said.

The West Midlands force said it was linking the incidents, saying there were at least five on Saturday thought to be carried out by three men.

They forced entry into homes hunting for cash and jewellery, officers said.

The 89-year-old man threatened with a brick is registered deaf. He was barged over in the hallway of his home in Amblecote, Stourbridge, on Saturday evening but nothing was taken.

Later the same day, an 89-year-old woman's house in Dudley was broken into and her purse was stolen. Then, at about 20:30 BST, an 84-year-old man was sprayed in the face after men kicked open the door to his Bilston home, although he was not seriously hurt.

Police say the "nasty" break-ins follow similar incidents in Walsall last week and have urged residents to be cautious when receiving unsolicited visitors.

"What connects all these incidents is that it appears elderly residents are being deliberately targeted - that's what makes it particularly distasteful," said Det Sgt Leighton Shingles.

"One elderly female victim was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack due to the shock of what happened."

He said in some cases doors were forced open with metal bars and some victims had been "rushed" on answering the door.

The offenders are described as white and in their 30s or 40s.

