Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption West Midlands Fire Service shared pictures of the damaged house

A house has been severely damaged at the scene of a burst water main.

The pipe burst on Park Lane West in Tipton, West Midlands, shortly before 14:00 BST.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said homes and businesses had been flooded, with one school tweeting it had had to evacuate because of the burst main.

South Staffordshire Water says it has workers on site and has isolated the problem.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption South Staffordshire Water, Sandwell Council, West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Police have been at the scene

Station commander Matt Ling, from the fire service, said it was "too early to tell" whether the damage to the property had been caused by the burst main.

He said: "We are aware there may be some damage to a local building, but until we fully assess it with a local structural engineer, we won't be able to tell for certain."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows water gushing on to the street near the damaged house

The road and neighbouring Manor Road and Baker Street have been closed while work takes place.

On Twitter, Silvertrees Academy in Tipton said it had to evacuate due to "severe flooding", while Sandwell Council said Tipton Green Junior School would be closed to children and staff on Tuesday because of the burst main.

Image copyright Sandwell Council Image caption The council says work is continuing to clear the area

The fire service said its crews were working with those affected to "ensure their safety".

Mr Ling added its technical rescue unit had been helping some residents.

He said crews were likely to be at the scene for some time, aiding recovery and minimising impact.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The fire service says crews are expected to be at the scene for some time

South Staffordshire Water warned people in Tipton, Wednesbury, West Bromwich and Oldbury that their water pressure may be low or their water discoloured.

It said it was carrying out repairs to the main, which would continue throughout the night.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Repairs on the main will continue throughout the night, South Staffordshire Water says

