Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mubashar Hussain ran over the officer as he fled the scene in Birmingham

A car thief who ran over a police officer with a patrol car after being Tasered has been jailed for 12 years.

Mubashar Hussain hijacked a police BMW and drove over PC Gareth Phillips, before speeding away at up to 97mph.

The officer sustained potentially life-changing injuries when he was targeted by "habitual dangerous driver" Hussain in Birmingham in August.

Hussain, 29, previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm, and was sentenced at the city's crown court.

PC Phillip attended reports of a stolen car in Moseley on 10 August where Hussain was found in the driver's seat and his co-defendant Ahsan Ghafoor in the passenger seat.

The court heard Hussain removed barbs left in his skin by a Taser deployed by officers who surrounded a stolen Range Rover Evoque.

Mr Smith said Hussain "remained resistant even when a Taser device was used against him".

"In fact he tried to remove the barbs of the fired Taser from his skin," Mr Smith said.

Image caption PC Phillips was in court for the sentencing but left when recordings of the events were played

