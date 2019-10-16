Image copyright Google Image caption Perry Barr flyover will be removed in favour of a dual carriageway at ground level

A flyover will be demolished under plans to overhaul a transport system in part of Birmingham.

Perry Barr flyover is to be pulled down under the £27.1m scheme approved by the city council's cabinet.

More than 15,000 people objected to the plans and campaigners say the work will cause increased traffic disruption.

The council said it must "future-proof" the area's transport infrastructure as new homes are built following the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Under plans, the flyover will be removed in favour of a dual carriageway at ground level, cycle path and improved public transport services.

Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption An artists's impression shows a proposed view of the A34 looking south, where the A34 flyover has been removed and a new junction is proposed

At Tuesday's meeting, council leader Ian Ward said he accepted the authority had not done enough to reassure residents the proposals were what was best for the area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

However, the Labour leader pointed to improvements in public transport, as well as a reduction in congestion and pollution, as the main reasons why the plans should go ahead.

"We have to move toward sustainable public transport in the future and the reliance on private cars is simply not sustainable," he said.

Image caption Campaigners fear the changes will bring increased traffic disruption

Campaigner Deborah Hey-Smith now hopes to take the matter further.

She said: "It's a wonderful piece of fine art history, but it also keeps the traffic flowing in and out of Birmingham.

"We've had 15,000 people sign a petition and all I can say to the council is 'see you in court'."

Local resident Ross Muller said councillors were "not listening to the people they represent".

