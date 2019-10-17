Image copyright Police handout Image caption Footage from one incident on Wednesday night showed several men with their faces covered approaching a house

Almost 30 elderly men and women have been targeted in a spate of violent burglaries over nine days in the West Midlands.

Six have taken place in 24 hours and detectives believe it could be the work of a gang and are linking the crimes.

An 89-year-old man was threatened with a brick and pushed over and an 84-year-old man sprayed with a substance after men kicked open his door.

Ch Supt Sally Bourne said the crimes were now the force's top priority.

Several men with their faces covered with scarves have been targeting homes, particularly between 18:00 BST and 21:00, she said.

They tell residents they are police officers or from a utility company, and then kick the door in and then search for cash, jewellery or Asian jewellery. They have fled empty handed in some instances.

One female victim was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack after she was targeted, police said.

Other incidents have taken place in Amblecote, Stourbridge, when the 89-year-old man, who is registered as deaf, was attacked, and in Bilston, where an 84-year-old, who was not seriously hurt, was sprayed in the face.

Image caption Ch Supt Sally Bourne said it was 'beyond belief' that people had behaved like this

There have also been others in Walsall, Dudley and Wolverhampton.

Ms Bourne said: "What is making us connect all these incidents is that the victims are all elderly, they're all aged over 70 up to their late-80s.

"Any crime has a significant impact victim on the victim... but crimes that are against older people in the community are particularly despicable.

"The words that particularly spring to mind to describe are are un-broadcastable. It is beyond belief that human beings would do that to other human beings.

"The impact of this on the victims and on their families and their friends is huge which is why we are treating this as our top operational priority currently."

Ms Bourne said officers were working hard to "identify, arrest and bring to justice" those responsible and appealed to anyone with information to contact the force.

