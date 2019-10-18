Image caption Police were called at about 23:50 BST on Wednesday

Police are investigating after a man's body was found at a house in the West Midlands.

Philip Ashley was found at his home in Beehive Walk in Tipton at about 23:50 BST on Wednesday. Police said a burglary had taken place at the house.

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and further tests are due to be carried out on the 62-year-old to determine the cause of death.

West Midlands Police said it was treating the death as unexplained.

Ch Supt Sally Bourner said investigations had ruled out Mr Ashley's death being linked to a recent spate of break-ins across the Black Country.