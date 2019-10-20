Man sought after woman raped in Wolverhampton

A man is being sought by police after he raped a woman who had been walking in Wolverhampton.

The woman had been walking in Blakenhall and Graiseley between 21:00 BST on 12 October and 04:00 on 13 October when she was attacked by the man, police said.

He is white, about 6ft 2ins tall and was wearing a grey tracksuit top with dark jeans and black shoes.

The force said he spoke with an Eastern European accent.

The woman, it said, is also white, around 5ft 7in tall. On the night she had her dark hair tied up in a ponytail and was wearing a black waist-length coat, dark blue jeans and navy blue trainers with a pink stripe.

Anyone who saw either the woman or her attacker has been urged to contact police.

Det Insp Gagy Bedi, of West Midlands Police, said: "We are still trying to establish the exact details around what happened and where, so I am asking for anyone who saw a woman walking alone last weekend to speak to us.

"She may have been walking unsteadily on her feet and she hopes that releasing her description will help passers-by to remember anything they saw.

