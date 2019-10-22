Image copyright Google Image caption The police officer was dragged by a car on Lichfield Road in Walsall

A policeman was dragged 300m (984ft) by a car as he attempted to arrest suspects over alleged drugs offences.

The neighbourhood officer was hurt after speaking to occupants of a car in Lichfield Road, Walsall, at about 14:40 BST on Saturday.

He was pulled along having attempted to grab keys from the car's ignition. His female colleague was also knocked over.

A man, 37, held on suspicion of assault was later released under investigation, according to West Midlands Police.

The car, a Vauxhall Astra registration SE07XLV, initially lurched backwards, police said.

The male officer eventually jumped free and both officers suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle has not yet been recovered.

A 28-year-old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing police, but later released with no further action, the force said.

Supt Kim Madill said: "This is a shocking incident which occurred when officers were just trying to do their job.

"Fortunately, I'm pleased to say their injuries aren't serious, but it could have been much worse.

"It's completely unacceptable for our officers to be injured in the line of duty."

Last week, a car thief was jailed for running over PC Gareth Phillips in Moseley and last month another man was charged with attempted murder of PC Christopher Burnham when he was hit by a car in Coventry.

