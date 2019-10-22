Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Remal Hunt died after being shot in the chest with a single bullet, the court hears

A man accused of a fatal street shooting was seen with a "small black gun" before he drove away at speed, a court has heard.

Keanu Bedward, 25, denies murdering Remal Hunt, 28, who was shot in the chest in Birmingham on 18 April.

Opening the prosecution, Michel Burrows said the defendant had shouted "Come on, let's do it, let's have it" to Mr Hunt before he was shot.

The loaded gun allegedly used was found by firefighters out training, he added.

Mr Burrows told jurors Mr Hunt was a passenger in a black Volkswagen Golf being driven by a friend in Church Road, Erdington.

He said CCTV evidence would show Mr Bedward, of Norfolk Road, Erdington, was driving another black VW Golf.

One of several witnesses to the shooting said the defendant was holding the gun in his right hand, jurors heard.

The Crown claims DNA evidence found in Mr Bedward's car, as well as gunshot residue, linked him to the killing.

The 25-year-old left the UK on a flight from Manchester to Dubai on the day of the shooting and was arrested on his return 11 days later.

Mr Burrows said a West Midlands Fire Service officer had found the revolver in a Nike bag filled with stones next a reservoir during a training exercise on 26 April.

The court heard forensic examination of the gun handle found a DNA link to Mr Bedward and its unused rounds matched the bullet which killed Mr Hunt.

Prosecutors claimed two cigarette butts in the bag, which did not match the defendant's DNA, had been planted to mislead investigators.

The trial continues.

