Police found the body of a man in Kingsbury Road, Erdington, on Tuesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of another man was found in his own home.

The 50-year-old man was found with head injuries and pronounced dead at the scene on Kingsbury Road, Erdington, just after 11:30 BST on Tuesday.

It is unclear how the victim had come to be injured and his death is being treated as "unexplained", police said.

A 65-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, according to West Midlands Police.

A forensic post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday to establish the exact cause of death.

The property has been cordoned off while a forensic examination takes place.

Detectives said they were speaking to the dead man's neighbours at the multi-occupancy address.

Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "This is a complex inquiry and we are trying to establish what happened in the 24-48 hours prior to this man's death.

"I would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch at the earliest opportunity."

The victim's family has been informed of his death and is being supported by officers from the force's specialist family liaison team, Det Insp Colclough added.

