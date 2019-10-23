Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A picture of the car was posted by the West Midlands Police Force Response team on Twitter

A learner driver who travelled to a test centre unsupervised was arrested after failing for the 10th time, police have said.

Officers said the wannabe motorist had "driven himself" to the exam in Great Barr, Birmingham.

Upon returning from the unsuccessful attempt to secure his licence, he was met by officers from West Midlands Police.

They arrested him on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent.

The Force Response team posted a picture of the white Mitsubishi vehicle in which the driver had shown up.

"Welcome to the world of stupid," they wrote.