Police said investigations were on-going but no one else was being sought in connection with the death

The death of a man who was found at his home is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of the 50-year-old was found on Kingsbury Road, Erdington, on Tuesday evening,

Following a post mortem examination on Thursday, detectives said they believed the man had died as a result of head injuries.

The arrested man will face no further action, West Midlands Police said.

