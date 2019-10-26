Image copyright Family handout/West Midlands Police Image caption Collision investigators are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

An 18-year-old "aspiring doctor" has died in hospital after being hit by a car.

Pedestrian Yahya Adan was struck by a dark-coloured saloon vehicle on Alum Rock Road, near the junction of Naseby Road and Anthony Road, in Birmingham just after midnight on Tuesday.

He died in hospital the next day, West Midlands Police has revealed.

His family, from Saltley, said he was a "calm, beautiful soul" who "brought happiness wherever her went".

Paying tribute to Mr Adan on Saturday, his family said: "He was a beloved son, brother, an aspiring doctor and a precious member of various communities.

"His generosity, compassion and infectious smile will always be remembered.

"There is a gaping hole in many lives and he is dearly missed by everyone."

Collision investigators are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Image caption Mr Adan was struck by the car on Alum Rock Road, near the junction of Naseby Road and Anthony Road, police said

Sgt Alan Hands, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is a deeply tragic loss of a young life.

"We are doing everything we can to trace who committed this act and left the scene without a care for what they had done.

"I would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch with us."

