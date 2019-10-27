Image copyright Google Image caption Police appealed for dashcam footage after the crash in Evans Street, Whitmore Reans, on Saturday night

A pedestrian has died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Wolverhampton.

The 63-year-old man was found with serious injuries in Evans Street, Whitmore Reans, just after 22:00 BST on Saturday and died at the scene.

Police said a silver Mercedes was found nearby and a man, 48, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.