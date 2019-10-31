Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Marcus Parchment was sentenced to four years

A man who struck and fatally wounded his friend in an alleyway has been jailed for four years for killing him.

Damien Howl, 42, was punched in the head by Marcus Parchment, 42, in West Bromwich on 5 June. Mr Howl died in hospital the next day.

Parchment admitted manslaughter and was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Mr Howl's family said they were devastated, describing him as a "much-loved son, father, brother, uncle and boyfriend".

"He had a heart of gold and would help anyone he could," they said.

Police said Mr Howl had visited Parchment at his home in Heath Lane the evening before his death.

The pair had spent some time drinking together and got into an altercation.

A post-mortem examination showed that Mr Howl died of a haemorrhage consistent with a heavy blow to the side of his neck.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Damien Howl died in hospital

