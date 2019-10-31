Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption (L-R) Roshane Daley, Samba Faal and Amadou Sarr admitted affray and were each jailed for a year

Three men have been jailed over an attack on a "rival gang member" as he was arrested by police.

Their target - suspected of rape - was being escorted by officers on Skipton Road, Edgbaston, in January 2018.

As he was led to a police car, Samba Faal, 20, Roshane Daley, 26, and Amadou Sarr, 23, punched and kicked the man and hit him with a traffic cone.

The West Midlands force said they were part of the 23 Drillas Birmingham street gang.

They admitted affray and at Birmingham Crown Court were each sentenced to a year in prison.

Police said when the hooded men struck, officers drew their Tasers and hit radio alarms before the trio made off in a VW Golf that had been parked outside a tower block.

The force said other officers rushed to the scene and spotted the car pulling over nearby. It was searched and a balaclava and baseball bat were found, police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A balaclava and baseball bat were found in the back of a car

The rape suspect was released without charge.

Faal, of Holmefield Road, Coventry; Daley, of Marsh Close, Erdington, Birmingham; and Sarr, of Church Green, Handsworth, Birmingham, were jailed on Tuesday.

"Clearly the suspect in custody was the intended victim, but these three clearly showed no regard for the officers," said Chf Insp Phil Cape.

