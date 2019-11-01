Image caption Ken and Molly Woodward have been "trapped" in their flat since Sunday

An elderly couple have been trapped in their flat for several days after the lift in their building stopped working.

Ken, 98 and 95-year-old Molly Woodward live on the sixth floor of End Wood Court in Handsworth Wood, Birmingham.

The couple have limited mobility and rely on the lift - which has been out of order for almost a week - as they cannot climb the stairs.

Building managers, Pennycuick Collins, "appreciate the inconvenience" and hope to repair the lift by 6 November.

Image caption The couple live on the sixth floor of End Wood Court in Birmingham

One of their daughters, Mary Finnegan, said there were several other elderly people in the building who were similarly affected.

Mr Woodward, who is recovering from a minor stroke, said the building's only lift broke down on Sunday and it was like being "marooned".

"It's like being stranded on a desert island," he said.

"Hanging around here has put a bit of pressure on my mind," he said, with his wife adding that he "misses his newspapers".

Mrs Woodward added they had thought about moving but felt it is "a bit of an upheaval for our time of life," to move elsewhere.

Another daughter, Audrey Parker, said she has been able to bring them some shopping but is concerned about the impact on their mental health. She is also worried they might try and use the stairs if they are "trapped" for much longer and she criticised the building's poor management.

"Stairs are out of the question," she said, "I just worry they will try because they're bored and frustrated."

Pennycuick Collins said it has employed a different contractor for the repair.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.