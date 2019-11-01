Birmingham & Black Country

Filling Eve: Life-size Villanelle baked for cake show

  • 1 November 2019
Tuba Geckil adding the finishing touches to her life-size creation of Villanelle from BBC drama "Killing Eve", on display during Cake International 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham Image copyright PA Media
Image caption People will definitely want to see the recipe to Tuba Geckil's cake version of Villanelle

Some of the world's best cake artists have risen to the challenge to impress baking enthusiasts at an international cake show.

Jodie Comer's Killing Eve character Villanelle, crafted by Tuba Geckil, is among the bakes at Birmingham's Cake International showcase.

The star of the BBC drama was accompanied by a life-size armoured bear from fantasy series His Dark Materials and a Donald Trump creation.

The show at the NEC runs until Sunday.

Life-sized lorek the Armoured Bear from "His Dark Materials", on display during Cake International 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Iorek, the armoured bear from Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials series, was iced head to toe
Tuba Geckil adding the finishing touches to her life-size creation of Villanelle from BBC drama "Killing Eve", on display during Cake International 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The life-sized Villanelle cake is certainly not "booooooring"
A cake depicting US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un on display during Cake International 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Baking America Great Again: US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un are among the entries
A Wizard of Oz creation on display during Cake International 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The Whisker of Oz: Dorothy and her pals are on display in Birmingham
Cakes depicting the Royal Family on display during Cake International 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Royal Icing: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have been celebrated in cake form

You may also be interested in:

The Incredible Indian welcome showpiece on display during Cake International 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Visitors were treated to an Incredible Indian welcome upon arrival
Comedian Rhod Gilbert delivering his creation during Cake International 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Comedian Rhod Gilbert was cracking yokes instead of jokes as he delivered his cake to the show
Cakes, including a "Predator" entry, competing in the Pushing the Boundaries category at Cake International 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Image copyright PA Media
Image caption One of the entries got its teeth into Predator
Presentational grey line

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites