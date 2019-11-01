Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gasps as underground fire rises from city street

Part of a busy city centre street has been cordoned off after an underground fire reached above the surface in big flashes of flame.

West Midlands Police said the flames seen on New Street, Birmingham, shortly before 17:00 GMT were caused by an electrical fault below.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was liaising with power suppliers to isolate the problem electrics.

There are no reports of injuries, police said.

The force said the public was not thought to be at risk.

Shoppers and workers who were about to make their way home have been sharing images of the scene, where tram travel has been disrupted.

The fire service said it would tackle the blaze from within a service hatch, once Western Power Distribution had been able to isolate the electrics.

Image copyright @RSVP_West_Mids Image caption The cause of the blaze is believed to be an underground electrical fault

Image copyright @joeyfitz91 Image caption Police officers are supporting the fire service as it tackles the flames

Image caption The area around New Street has been cordoned off by police

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.