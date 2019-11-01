Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Dwaine Haughton died from a gunshot wound to the chest

Four men have been jailed for the murder of a man who was shot while "minding his own business".

Dwaine Haughton, 24, died in July 2018 following the attack in Valley Road in Park Village, Wolverhampton.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Kurrum Guild and Dwain Smith were found guilty of murder and received life sentences with 32-year minimum terms.

Montell Gray and Seamus Williams were each handed 15-year sentences after being convicted of manslaughter.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Dwain Smith and Kurrum Guild received life sentences with 32-year minimum terms for murder

West Midlands Police said the motive for Mr Haughton's murder - which detectives branded an "execution" - was still not known.

He was a front-seat passenger in a car driven by his cousin, who escaped unharmed, "minding his own business" when shots were fired, Det Insp Nicholas Barnes said.

The force said Mr Haughton was shot at "very close range" and "had no chance of survival".

"This was nothing short of a calculated and pre-meditated execution by four ruthless, evil individuals," Det Insp Barnes said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Montell Gray (left) and Seamus Williams were handed 15-year sentences for manslaughter

All four were initially charged with murder, however a jury found Gray, 22, of Springhill Road in Wolverhampton, and Williams, 24, Okemont Drive in Wednesfield, guilty of the lesser manslaughter charge after trial in September.

Each defendant was convicted of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods while Guild, 22, of Okthorpe Gardens in Tividale, Smith, 26, of The Broadway in Dudley, and Williams were also convicted of arson.

Mr Haughton's family said they were "devastated" by his death.

"Dwaine was a loving and caring family man. We will never come to terms with the events of that evening," they said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police recovered two shotguns during raids, which they believe were the murder weapons

